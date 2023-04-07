Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 12.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is $14.47, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 56.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EFC on April 07, 2023 was 899.48K shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has seen a 2.16% increase in the past week, with a -0.65% drop in the past month, and a -4.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for EFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.56% for EFC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFC reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $17.50. The rating they have provided for EFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EFC, setting the target price at $14.75 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

EFC Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc. saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc. stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.