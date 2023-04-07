El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is above average at 15.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LOCO is 19.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOCO on April 07, 2023 was 274.03K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LOCO) stock’s latest price update

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 8.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LOCO’s Market Performance

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has experienced a -3.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.98% drop in the past month, and a -9.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for LOCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.46% for LOCO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCO

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOCO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LOCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

LOCO Trading at -22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -24.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCO fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+14.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stands at +4.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO), the company’s capital structure generated 89.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.35. Total debt to assets is 42.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.