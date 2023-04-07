Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is above average at 27.97x. The 36-month beta value for KODK is also noteworthy at 3.76.

The public float for KODK is 55.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume of KODK on April 07, 2023 was 604.98K shares.

KODK) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Kodak Says New York Attorney General Has Threatened Lawsuit

KODK’s Market Performance

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has experienced a -6.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.12% rise in the past month, and a 17.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for KODK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.05% for KODK stock, with a simple moving average of -14.61% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Mar 23. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 152,496 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.