e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 80.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is $76.73, which is -$6.35 below the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on April 07, 2023 was 975.05K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a 3.08% increase in the past week, with a 9.92% rise in the past month, and a 46.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for ELF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.70% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 61.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ELF, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ELF Trading at 12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.75. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 47.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from MARCHISOTTO KORY, who sale 28,775 shares at the price of $69.82 back on Mar 13. After this action, MARCHISOTTO KORY now owns 143,885 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $2,009,173 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 69,703 shares at $72.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 286,964 shares at $5,051,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 37.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.25. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.