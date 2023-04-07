Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DRVN is $38.50, which is $9.03 above the current market price. The public float for DRVN is 61.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.81% of that float. The average trading volume for DRVN on April 07, 2023 was 494.94K shares.

DRVN) stock’s latest price update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 29.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRVN’s Market Performance

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has seen a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.83% gain in the past month and a 10.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for DRVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for DRVN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRVN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DRVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRVN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $41 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRVN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for DRVN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to DRVN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

DRVN Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.66. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. saw 7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from ARONSON NEAL K, who sale 7,000,000 shares at the price of $32.19 back on Sep 15. After this action, ARONSON NEAL K now owns 32,758,952 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $225,330,000 using the latest closing price.

Driven Equity LLC, the 10% Owner of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., sale 4,742,797 shares at $32.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Driven Equity LLC is holding 29,535,108 shares at $152,670,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 6.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 241.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 61.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.