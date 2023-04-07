DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) is 13.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRD is 1.22.

The average price recommended by analysts for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is $10.86, which is $4.87 above the current market price. The public float for DRD is 39.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On April 07, 2023, DRD’s average trading volume was 340.15K shares.

DRD) stock’s latest price update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRD’s Market Performance

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen a 4.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 44.92% gain in the past month and a 22.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for DRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.85% for DRD stock, with a simple moving average of 51.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05th of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at 26.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +49.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, DRDGOLD Limited saw 36.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.01 for the present operating margin

+25.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGOLD Limited stands at +21.96. The total capital return value is set at 22.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.76. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.