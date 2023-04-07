Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY)’s stock price has increased by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 57.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) Right Now?

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RDY is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RDY is $59.79, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for RDY is 166.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for RDY on April 07, 2023 was 196.64K shares.

RDY’s Market Performance

RDY’s stock has seen a 4.42% increase for the week, with a 8.39% rise in the past month and a 13.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.59% for RDY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.21% for the last 200 days.

RDY Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDY rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.43. In addition, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited saw 13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.08 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited stands at +10.99. The total capital return value is set at 16.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.55. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.08. Total debt to assets is 11.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.