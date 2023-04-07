Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 20.02. but the company has seen a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is above average at 5.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is $21.50, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPG on April 07, 2023 was 677.18K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG’s stock has seen a 0.67% increase for the week, with a -12.51% drop in the past month and a 28.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LPG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

LPG Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.47. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.85 back on Mar 31. After this action, HADJIPATERAS JOHN C now owns 1,735,837 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $198,500 using the latest closing price.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, the President and CEO of Dorian LPG Ltd., purchase 10,000 shares at $19.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that HADJIPATERAS JOHN C is holding 126,000 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.18 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +26.23. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.79. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.16. Total debt to assets is 41.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.