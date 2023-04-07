DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) by analysts is $61.88, which is $35.05 above the current market price. The public float for DICE is 45.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.95% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of DICE was 489.67K shares.

DICE) stock’s latest price update

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s stock price has increased by 2.44 compared to its previous closing price of 26.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DICE’s Market Performance

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has experienced a -6.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.77% drop in the past month, and a -13.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for DICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for DICE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $56 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

DICE Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.58. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from Jacobsen John R., who sale 773 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Jacobsen John R. now owns 182,639 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,190 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of DICE Therapeutics Inc., purchase 195,997 shares at $28.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 7,070,205 shares at $5,632,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

The total capital return value is set at -19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.77. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.