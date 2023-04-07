Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69.

The public float for DENN is 54.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of DENN was 583.53K shares.

DENN) stock’s latest price update

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.94. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DENN’s Market Performance

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has seen a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.36% decline in the past month and a 7.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for DENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for DENN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DENN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for DENN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to DENN, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

DENN Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.92. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw 18.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Myers Gail Sharps, who sale 7,450 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Mar 07. After this action, Myers Gail Sharps now owns 24,868 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $85,825 using the latest closing price.

Verostek Robert P., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Denny’s Corporation, sale 7,500 shares at $12.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Verostek Robert P. is holding 30,036 shares at $93,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corporation stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94. Equity return is now at value -158.80, with 16.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.