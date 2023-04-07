Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DCPH is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DCPH is $21.50, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for DCPH is 49.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.86% of that float. The average trading volume for DCPH on April 07, 2023 was 823.23K shares.

DCPH) stock’s latest price update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 14.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DCPH’s Market Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has experienced a -0.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.40% rise in the past month, and a -26.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for DCPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for DCPH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCPH stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCPH in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCPH reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DCPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to DCPH, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DCPH Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCPH fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCPH starting from Hoerter Steven L., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $15.57 back on Mar 21. After this action, Hoerter Steven L. now owns 0 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $116,782 using the latest closing price.

Flynn Daniel Lee, the Chief Scientific Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,370 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Flynn Daniel Lee is holding 58,813 shares at $20,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.32 for the present operating margin

+88.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -133.49. The total capital return value is set at -51.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.10. Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -39.30 for asset returns.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.