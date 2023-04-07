Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s stock price has increased by 3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 8.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.25x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTKB is $14.33, which is $6.02 above the current price. The public float for CTKB is 111.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTKB on April 07, 2023 was 699.03K shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB stock saw a decrease of 0.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.81% for CTKB stock, with a simple moving average of -26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

CTKB Trading at -15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.33 back on Mar 24. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 111,201 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $24,990 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,906,053 shares at $185,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek Biosciences Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.