Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUTR is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is $48.50, which is $24.91 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 19.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.95% of that float. On April 07, 2023, CUTR’s average trading volume was 585.99K shares.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)’s stock price has increased by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 23.21. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUTR’s Market Performance

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has experienced a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.20% drop in the past month, and a -42.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.87% for CUTR stock, with a simple moving average of -42.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUTR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

CUTR Trading at -23.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -23.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.82. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -46.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Mowry David H, who purchase 996 shares at the price of $50.12 back on May 13. After this action, Mowry David H now owns 131,779 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $49,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Equity return is now at value -194.80, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.