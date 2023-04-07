CureVac N.V. (CVAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for CVAC is 88.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVAC on April 07, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

CVAC) stock’s latest price update

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has increased by 5.83 compared to its previous closing price of 6.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has experienced a 8.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.82% drop in the past month, and a 13.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.53% for CVAC stock, with a simple moving average of -23.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVAC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CVAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CVAC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

CVAC Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1022.41 for the present operating margin

-144.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -399.76. The total capital return value is set at -141.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.75. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on CureVac N.V. (CVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.03. Total debt to assets is 2.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.