CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LAW is $9.77, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for LAW is 53.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for LAW on April 07, 2023 was 452.37K shares.

LAW’s Market Performance

The stock of CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has seen a -5.23% decrease in the past week, with a -10.21% drop in the past month, and a 2.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for LAW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for LAW stock, with a simple moving average of -48.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LAW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LAW, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

LAW Trading at -17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAW fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, CS Disco Inc. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAW starting from Lafair Michael, who sale 1,640 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Jan 03. After this action, Lafair Michael now owns 436,401 shares of CS Disco Inc., valued at $10,414 using the latest closing price.

Lafair Michael, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of CS Disco Inc., sale 1,640 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Lafair Michael is holding 388,076 shares at $12,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.72 for the present operating margin

+74.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CS Disco Inc. stands at -52.34. The total capital return value is set at -28.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.23. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -26.10 for asset returns.

Based on CS Disco Inc. (LAW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.