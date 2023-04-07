Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 15.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRNX is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRNX is $44.33, which is $28.44 above the current market price. The public float for CRNX is 47.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.68% of that float. The average trading volume for CRNX on April 07, 2023 was 431.32K shares.

CRNX’s Market Performance

CRNX’s stock has seen a 0.32% increase for the week, with a -14.39% drop in the past month and a -8.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.91% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $48 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNX reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for CRNX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRNX, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CRNX Trading at -14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.42. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Pizzuti Dana, who sale 8,212 shares at the price of $16.15 back on Apr 05. After this action, Pizzuti Dana now owns 4,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $132,624 using the latest closing price.

Betz Stephen F., the Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,126 shares at $19.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Betz Stephen F. is holding 64,689 shares at $61,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 111.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.