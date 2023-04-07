Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 11.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) is above average at 20.59x,

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is $15.00, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for CRGY is 38.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRGY on April 07, 2023 was 391.67K shares.

CRGY’s Market Performance

CRGY stock saw an increase of 6.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.07% and a quarterly increase of 6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Crescent Energy Company (CRGY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.61% for CRGY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRGY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for CRGY stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CRGY, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CRGY Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, Crescent Energy Company saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Conner Benjamin, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Nov 21. After this action, Conner Benjamin now owns 17,536 shares of Crescent Energy Company, valued at $6,645 using the latest closing price.

Rockecharlie David C., the Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Energy Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Rockecharlie David C. is holding 37,000 shares at $13,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.