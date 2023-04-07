Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS)’s stock price has increased by 8.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) by analysts is $2.83, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CRVS was 163.46K shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

The stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen a 36.04% increase in the past week, with a 47.76% rise in the past month, and a 25.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.51% for CRVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.60% for CRVS stock, with a simple moving average of 22.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRVS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CRVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRVS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

CRVS Trading at 40.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.83%, as shares surge +52.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +36.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7759. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Jones William Benton, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 20. After this action, Jones William Benton now owns 133,773 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

MILLER RICHARD A MD, the President and CEO of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MILLER RICHARD A MD is holding 1,490,119 shares at $7,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -48.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.