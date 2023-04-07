Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 87.78. however, the company has experienced a -4.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Right Now?

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is $125.60, which is $35.2 above the current market price. The public float for CPA is 17.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPA on April 07, 2023 was 435.41K shares.

CPA’s Market Performance

The stock of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has seen a -4.86% decrease in the past week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month, and a 4.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for CPA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for CPA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $132 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPA reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for CPA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CPA, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

CPA Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.08. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw 5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.19 for the present operating margin

+26.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at +11.74. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), the company’s capital structure generated 112.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.00. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.