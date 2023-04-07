CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO): A Technical Analysis

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) is $13.33, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for CMPO is 7.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMPO on April 07, 2023 was 228.08K shares.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 7.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMPO’s Market Performance

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) has seen a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.71% gain in the past month and a 49.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for CMPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for CMPO stock, with a simple moving average of 29.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CMPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $15 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CMPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CMPO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

CMPO Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPO rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, CompoSecure Inc. saw 50.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPO starting from Doll Dixon R Jr., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 02. After this action, Doll Dixon R Jr. now owns 15,100 shares of CompoSecure Inc., valued at $98,259 using the latest closing price.

Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC, the Director of CompoSecure Inc., sale 766,428 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC is holding 315,333 shares at $4,790,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CompoSecure Inc. stands at +4.93. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with 11.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.