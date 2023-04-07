COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Stock Showcases 12.13% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 29.03% gain in the past month, and a 41.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for CMPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.13% for CMPS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) is $41.55, which is $31.06 above the current market price. The public float for CMPS is 21.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.80% of that float. On April 07, 2023, CMPS’s average trading volume was 311.36K shares.

CMPS) stock’s latest price update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS)’s stock price has increased by 4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 10.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/20/21 that Compass Pathways Gets New Patent for Psilocybin Treatment. The Stock Extends Gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CMPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMPS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

CMPS Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +31.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, COMPASS Pathways plc saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -46.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.12. Equity return is now at value -42.60, with -39.20 for asset returns.

Based on COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.