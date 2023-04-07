Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 6.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Right Now?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ELP is at 0.70.

The public float for ELP is 277.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ELP on April 07, 2023 was 410.82K shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has seen a 2.55% increase in the past week, with a 2.86% rise in the past month, and a -0.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for ELP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.50% for ELP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.17% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw -4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.