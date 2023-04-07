Commvault Systems Inc.’s (CVLT) Stock: A 5.01% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) has gone up by 5.35% for the week, with a 1.04% rise in the past month and a -8.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for CVLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for CVLT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) Right Now?

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVLT is 0.59.

The public float for CVLT is 44.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVLT on April 07, 2023 was 291.54K shares.

CVLT) stock’s latest price update

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT)’s stock price has increased by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 57.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVLT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CVLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVLT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $86 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVLT reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for CVLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

CVLT Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLT rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.75. In addition, Commvault Systems Inc. saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLT starting from Mirchandani Sanjay, who sale 22,358 shares at the price of $57.74 back on Mar 08. After this action, Mirchandani Sanjay now owns 373,110 shares of Commvault Systems Inc., valued at $1,290,951 using the latest closing price.

Mirchandani Sanjay, the President & CEO of Commvault Systems Inc., sale 22,358 shares at $58.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Mirchandani Sanjay is holding 395,468 shares at $1,299,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLT

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.