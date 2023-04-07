Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 49.43. however, the company has experienced a -5.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Right Now?

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBU is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBU is $58.17, which is $11.35 above the current price. The public float for CBU is 53.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBU on April 07, 2023 was 283.93K shares.

CBU’s Market Performance

CBU stock saw a decrease of -5.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.47% for CBU stock, with a simple moving average of -20.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBU stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CBU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBU in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $66 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to CBU, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

CBU Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBU fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.86. In addition, Community Bank System Inc. saw -21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBU starting from MacPherson Kerrie D., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $55.42 back on Mar 20. After this action, MacPherson Kerrie D. now owns 3,662 shares of Community Bank System Inc., valued at $55,423 using the latest closing price.

STEELE SALLY A, the Director of Community Bank System Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $53.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that STEELE SALLY A is holding 4,585 shares at $106,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Community Bank System Inc. stands at +26.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), the company’s capital structure generated 75.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.96. Total debt to assets is 7.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.