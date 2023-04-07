Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) has seen a -9.28% decrease in the past week, with a -13.11% drop in the past month, and a 15.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for FIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.62% for FIX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is above average at 18.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is $163.33, which is $34.02 above the current market price. The public float for FIX is 34.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIX on April 07, 2023 was 260.66K shares.

FIX) stock’s latest price update

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 131.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIX

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIX reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for FIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

FIX Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIX fell by -9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.20. In addition, Comfort Systems USA Inc. saw 12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIX starting from Skidmore Constance Ellen, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $143.03 back on Mar 10. After this action, Skidmore Constance Ellen now owns 24,722 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc., valued at $429,090 using the latest closing price.

Tang Vance W, the Director of Comfort Systems USA Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $147.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Tang Vance W is holding 26,297 shares at $367,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comfort Systems USA Inc. stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 18.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.51. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX), the company’s capital structure generated 38.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.01. Total debt to assets is 14.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.