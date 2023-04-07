Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT)’s stock price has increased by 11.61 compared to its previous closing price of 3.10. However, the company has seen a 3.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for CGNT is 66.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CGNT was 340.11K shares.

CGNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a -3.08% drop in the past month, and a 2.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for CGNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.14% for CGNT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for CGNT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

CGNT Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd. saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd. stands at -3.14. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.10. Equity return is now at value -39.90, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.41. Total debt to assets is 18.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.