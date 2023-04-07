Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is $23.13, which is $12.29 above the current market price. The public float for COGT is 69.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COGT on April 07, 2023 was 625.93K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COGT) stock’s latest price update

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. However, the company has seen a 3.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

COGT’s Market Performance

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has experienced a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.39% drop in the past month, and a -9.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for COGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for COGT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COGT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COGT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COGT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for COGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to COGT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

COGT Trading at -14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COGT rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Cogent Biosciences Inc. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COGT starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 1,200,000 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Jun 16. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,472,124 shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc., valued at $9,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COGT

The total capital return value is set at -60.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.36. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -46.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.14. Total debt to assets is 6.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.