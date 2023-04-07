Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CLFD is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLFD is $91.46, which is $50.32 above the current market price. The public float for CLFD is 11.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.04% of that float. The average trading volume for CLFD on April 07, 2023 was 479.53K shares.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 45.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLFD’s Market Performance

CLFD’s stock has risen by 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.47% and a quarterly drop of -51.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Clearfield Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for CLFD stock, with a simple moving average of -48.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLFD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CLFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLFD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $120 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLFD reach a price target of $141. The rating they have provided for CLFD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Sell” to CLFD, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

CLFD Trading at -20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLFD rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.58. In addition, Clearfield Inc. saw -51.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLFD starting from HAYSSEN CHARLES N, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Feb 13. After this action, HAYSSEN CHARLES N now owns 136,847 shares of Clearfield Inc., valued at $181,500 using the latest closing price.

ROTH RONALD G, the Chairman of the Board of Clearfield Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $64.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROTH RONALD G is holding 1,254,783 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+41.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearfield Inc. stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 44.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.00. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.98. Total debt to assets is 16.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.