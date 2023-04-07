Clean Harbors Inc.’s (CLH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CLH stock has gone down by -3.47%, with a monthly decline of -3.10% and a quarterly surge of 20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Clean Harbors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for CLH stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) Right Now?

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) by analysts is $153.89, which is $19.95 above the current market price. The public float for CLH is 50.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CLH was 399.76K shares.

CLH) stock’s latest price update

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 134.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CLH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $135 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLH reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for CLH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CLH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

CLH Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLH fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.09. In addition, Clean Harbors Inc. saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLH starting from Dugas Eric J., who sale 346 shares at the price of $142.56 back on Apr 01. After this action, Dugas Eric J. now owns 30,201 shares of Clean Harbors Inc., valued at $49,326 using the latest closing price.

Gabriel Sharon M., the EVP/CIO (CHESI) of Clean Harbors Inc., sale 196 shares at $142.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Gabriel Sharon M. is holding 29,084 shares at $27,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+24.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Harbors Inc. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 14.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH), the company’s capital structure generated 134.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.