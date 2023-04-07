Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is above average at 0.61x. The 36-month beta value for CMRX is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for CMRX is 79.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CMRX on April 07, 2023 was 728.85K shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX’s stock has seen a -0.83% decrease for the week, with a -21.05% drop in the past month and a -34.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.47% for CMRX stock, with a simple moving average of -38.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CMRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

CMRX Trading at -21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2725. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from MIDDLETON FRED A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Mar 28. After this action, MIDDLETON FRED A now owns 60,000 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $24,152 using the latest closing price.

Jakeman David, the Principal Accounting Officer of Chimerix Inc., sale 3,230 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Jakeman David is holding 136,752 shares at $5,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.53 for the present operating margin

+98.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc. stands at +509.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 104.48. Equity return is now at value 113.50, with 99.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.