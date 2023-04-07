Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 2.05. However, the company has experienced a -39.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CKPT is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CKPT is $47.20, which is $52.58 above than the current price. The public float for CKPT is 6.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.44% of that float. The average trading volume of CKPT on April 07, 2023 was 276.23K shares.

CKPT’s Market Performance

CKPT stock saw a decrease of -39.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -58.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -65.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.91% for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.26% for CKPT stock, with a simple moving average of -75.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CKPT reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CKPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to CKPT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

CKPT Trading at -54.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.49%, as shares sank -54.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT fell by -39.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. saw -60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKPT starting from Oliviero James F III, who sale 5,483 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Oliviero James F III now owns 144,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., valued at $27,415 using the latest closing price.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT, the Chief Financial Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,591 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT is holding 51,374 shares at $17,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30381.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stands at -32616.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.