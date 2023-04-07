Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 32.87. however, the company has experienced a -2.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/22 that Cathay Pacific Revival Hopes Snuffed Out by Hong Kong’s Zero-Covid Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is 6.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CATY is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is $38.67, which is $11.0 above the current market price. The public float for CATY is 70.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On April 07, 2023, CATY’s average trading volume was 379.63K shares.

CATY’s Market Performance

CATY stock saw a decrease of -2.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.65% for CATY stock, with a simple moving average of -20.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CATY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CATY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CATY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CATY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $45 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CATY reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for CATY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CATY, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

CATY Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATY fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.26. In addition, Cathay General Bancorp saw -18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CATY starting from TANG ANTHONY M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $45.20 back on Feb 07. After this action, TANG ANTHONY M now owns 208,964 shares of Cathay General Bancorp, valued at $226,000 using the latest closing price.

TANG ANTHONY M, the Vice Chairman of Cathay General Bancorp, sale 10,000 shares at $43.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that TANG ANTHONY M is holding 213,964 shares at $432,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CATY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cathay General Bancorp stands at +40.94. The total capital return value is set at 16.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), the company’s capital structure generated 26.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.04. Total debt to assets is 3.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.