Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 206.84. However, the company has seen a -8.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Right Now?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is $329.17, which is $123.57 above the current market price. The public float for CSL is 50.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSL on April 07, 2023 was 399.02K shares.

CSL’s Market Performance

CSL stock saw a decrease of -8.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for CSL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CSL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $363 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSL reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for CSL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to CSL, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

CSL Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSL fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.54. In addition, Carlisle Companies Incorporated saw -12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSL starting from Zdimal Kevin P, who sale 8,111 shares at the price of $253.35 back on Feb 10. After this action, Zdimal Kevin P now owns 30,515 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, valued at $2,054,922 using the latest closing price.

KOCH D CHRISTIAN, the CEO & President of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, sale 7,272 shares at $315.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that KOCH D CHRISTIAN is holding 119,582 shares at $2,290,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+30.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlisle Companies Incorporated stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 23.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.37. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), the company’s capital structure generated 87.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 36.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.