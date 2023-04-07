Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 38.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) by analysts is $45.54, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.56% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 1.20M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ stock saw a decrease of -3.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.03% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $44 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.51. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.