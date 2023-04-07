Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPT is $132.10, which is $25.76 above the current price. The public float for CPT is 105.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPT on April 07, 2023 was 903.95K shares.

CPT) stock’s latest price update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)’s stock price has increased by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 103.49. but the company has seen a 1.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT’s stock has risen by 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly drop of -4.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Camden Property Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.82% for CPT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $102 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPT reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for CPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CPT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CPT Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.40. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sengelmann William W., who sale 10,292 shares at the price of $112.57 back on Jan 04. After this action, Sengelmann William W. now owns 68,667 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $1,158,551 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Michael P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Camden Property Trust, sale 1,332 shares at $112.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Gallagher Michael P is holding 28,110 shares at $149,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.52. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.