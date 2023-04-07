Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAL is $34.75, which is $13.31 above the current market price. The public float for CAL is 33.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.49% of that float. The average trading volume for CAL on April 07, 2023 was 676.38K shares.

CAL) stock’s latest price update

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 21.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL’s stock has risen by 0.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.32% and a quarterly drop of -3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Caleres Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for CAL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CAL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

CAL Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Freidman Daniel R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Freidman Daniel R now owns 53,498 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the Executive Chair of Caleres Inc., sale 1,280 shares at $26.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 110,236 shares at $33,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+42.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +5.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.27. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Caleres Inc. (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 211.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.85. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caleres Inc. (CAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.