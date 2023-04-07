Cactus Inc. (WHD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.95.

The public float for WHD is 60.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of WHD was 621.35K shares.

WHD) stock’s latest price update

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 42.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD’s stock has risen by 2.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.48% and a quarterly drop of -19.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Cactus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for WHD stock, with a simple moving average of -9.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $70 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHD reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WHD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WHD, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WHD Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Anderson Donna L, who sale 2,985 shares at the price of $47.83 back on Mar 06. After this action, Anderson Donna L now owns 3,262 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $142,773 using the latest closing price.

Bender Scott, the President and CEO of Cactus Inc., sale 562,336 shares at $54.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Bender Scott is holding 50,464 shares at $30,386,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.39 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +16.01. The total capital return value is set at 25.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc. (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cactus Inc. (WHD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.