BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 62.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) Right Now?

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BWXT is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWXT is $69.63, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for BWXT is 90.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for BWXT on April 07, 2023 was 554.53K shares.

BWXT’s Market Performance

The stock of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has seen a -0.45% decrease in the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a 9.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for BWXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for BWXT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $64 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWXT reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for BWXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BWXT, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BWXT Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.03. In addition, BWX Technologies Inc. saw 7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWXT starting from Loving Richard W, who sale 300 shares at the price of $51.46 back on Jun 01. After this action, Loving Richard W now owns 17,634 shares of BWX Technologies Inc., valued at $15,438 using the latest closing price.

Loving Richard W, the SVP and CAO of BWX Technologies Inc., sale 300 shares at $51.48 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Loving Richard W is holding 17,934 shares at $15,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.