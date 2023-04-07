Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 10.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Right Now?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRKL is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BRKL is $14.75, which is $4.74 above the current price. The public float for BRKL is 74.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRKL on April 07, 2023 was 692.77K shares.

BRKL’s Market Performance

The stock of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a -13.64% drop in the past month, and a -22.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for BRKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for BRKL stock, with a simple moving average of -19.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKL reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BRKL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

BRKL Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from NOWAK BOGDAN, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Mar 13. After this action, NOWAK BOGDAN now owns 218,662 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $267,573 using the latest closing price.

NOWAK BOGDAN, the Director of Brookline Bancorp Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $11.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that NOWAK BOGDAN is holding 193,662 shares at $289,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +29.66. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 146.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 15.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.