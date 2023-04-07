Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for BFAM is 57.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFAM on April 07, 2023 was 438.84K shares.

BFAM) stock’s latest price update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 75.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFAM’s Market Performance

BFAM’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly rise of 10.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.26% for BFAM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFAM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BFAM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BFAM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFAM reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for BFAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BFAM, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

BFAM Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFAM fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.46. In addition, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. saw 19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFAM starting from Burke Mary Lou, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Burke Mary Lou now owns 35,674 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFAM

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.