Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 15.70. however, the company has experienced a 1.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is above average at 7.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) is $19.40, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for BSM is 159.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSM on April 07, 2023 was 728.94K shares.

BSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has seen a 1.23% increase in the past week, with a 4.34% rise in the past month, and a 0.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for BSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for BSM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSM

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

BSM Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSM rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Black Stone Minerals L.P. saw -7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSM starting from DeWalch D Mark, who purchase 31,150 shares at the price of $15.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, DeWalch D Mark now owns 260,879 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P., valued at $493,699 using the latest closing price.

DeWalch D Mark, the Director of Black Stone Minerals L.P., purchase 3,100 shares at $15.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that DeWalch D Mark is holding 13,417 shares at $49,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+76.91 for the present operating margin

+83.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Stone Minerals L.P. stands at +60.75. The total capital return value is set at 50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.17. Equity return is now at value 57.30, with 36.10 for asset returns.

Based on Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.82. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.