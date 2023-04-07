Berry Corporation (BRY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 8.21. However, the company has seen a 2.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Right Now?

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BRY is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRY is $10.75, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for BRY is 74.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for BRY on April 07, 2023 was 808.20K shares.

BRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Berry Corporation (BRY) has seen a 2.72% increase in the past week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month, and a 10.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for BRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for BRY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for BRY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

BRY Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Berry Corporation saw 4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Hunter Danielle E., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $8.26 back on Apr 03. After this action, Hunter Danielle E. now owns 188,757 shares of Berry Corporation, valued at $247,809 using the latest closing price.

Smith Arthur T., the Executive Chairman of Berry Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $7.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Smith Arthur T. is holding 565,904 shares at $726,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corporation stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 35.20, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corporation (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berry Corporation (BRY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.