Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is above average at 8.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is $75.58, which is $21.68 above the current market price. The public float for BECN is 49.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BECN on April 07, 2023 was 425.98K shares.

BECN) stock’s latest price update

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 55.26. however, the company has experienced a -4.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BECN’s Market Performance

BECN’s stock has fallen by -4.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.13% and a quarterly rise of 6.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.59% for BECN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BECN reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for BECN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

BECN Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.66. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from CD&R Investment Associates IX, who purchase 107,185 shares at the price of $55.98 back on Jan 30. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates IX, now owns 15,072,084 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $5,999,948 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher Carl, the EVP & CIO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 4,073 shares at $58.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Nelson Christopher Carl is holding 1,450 shares at $239,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.