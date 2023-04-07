Axonics Inc.’s (AXNX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AXNX stock has gone up by 3.71%, with a monthly gain of 4.27% and a quarterly plunge of -5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Axonics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for AXNX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AXNX is at 0.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AXNX is 47.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume for AXNX on April 07, 2023 was 679.95K shares.

AXNX) stock’s latest price update

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 56.58. but the company has seen a 3.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $71 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AXNX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AXNX Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.64. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Dearen Danny L., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $55.27 back on Mar 31. After this action, Dearen Danny L. now owns 23,993 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $829,103 using the latest closing price.

Sama Rinda, the Chief Operating Officer of Axonics Inc., sale 19,929 shares at $56.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Sama Rinda is holding 55,854 shares at $1,121,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.