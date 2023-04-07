Avient Corporation (AVNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 39.66. However, the company has experienced a -1.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is above average at 44.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avient Corporation (AVNT) is $47.44, which is $10.28 above the current market price. The public float for AVNT is 89.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVNT on April 07, 2023 was 497.49K shares.

AVNT’s Market Performance

AVNT’s stock has seen a -1.54% decrease for the week, with a -5.65% drop in the past month and a 10.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for Avient Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for AVNT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVNT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AVNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

AVNT Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.30. In addition, Avient Corporation saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corporation stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Avient Corporation (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 95.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 36.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Avient Corporation (AVNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.