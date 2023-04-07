AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATRC is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATRC is 45.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On April 07, 2023, ATRC’s average trading volume was 345.62K shares.

ATRC) stock’s latest price update

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 41.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATRC’s Market Performance

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has experienced a -1.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.42% rise in the past month, and a -10.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for ATRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for ATRC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRC

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRC reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for ATRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ATRC, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

ATRC Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.71. In addition, AtriCure Inc. saw -8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from Doraiswamy Vinayak, who sale 4,983 shares at the price of $45.99 back on Sep 15. After this action, Doraiswamy Vinayak now owns 19,406 shares of AtriCure Inc., valued at $229,168 using the latest closing price.

Austin Tonya, the Chief Human Resources Officer of AtriCure Inc., sale 3,203 shares at $42.69 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Austin Tonya is holding 17,621 shares at $136,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.92 for the present operating margin

+74.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for AtriCure Inc. stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.58. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on AtriCure Inc. (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.49. Total debt to assets is 12.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.