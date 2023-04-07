Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AVIR stock has gone up by 4.28%, with a monthly decline of -0.29% and a quarterly plunge of -27.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for AVIR stock, with a simple moving average of -39.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AVIR is 75.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On April 07, 2023, AVIR’s average trading volume was 532.05K shares.

AVIR) stock’s latest price update

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR)’s stock price has increased by 3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 3.31. but the company has seen a 4.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

Analysts’ Opinion of AVIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVIR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AVIR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVIR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVIR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

AVIR Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVIR starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who sale 16,166 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Nov 14. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 778,353 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $83,352 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,500 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 794,519 shares at $131,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.