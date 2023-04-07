Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is 23.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIZ is 0.55.

The public float for AIZ is 52.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On April 07, 2023, AIZ’s average trading volume was 441.31K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AIZ) stock’s latest price update

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 118.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AIZ’s Market Performance

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has experienced a -0.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.06% drop in the past month, and a -6.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for AIZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for AIZ stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIZ stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AIZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIZ in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $52 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIZ reach a price target of $151, previously predicting the price at $199. The rating they have provided for AIZ stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AIZ, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

AIZ Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIZ fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.87. In addition, Assurant Inc. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIZ starting from DiRienzo Dimitry, who sale 525 shares at the price of $131.68 back on Feb 10. After this action, DiRienzo Dimitry now owns 5,881 shares of Assurant Inc., valued at $69,133 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIZ

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.