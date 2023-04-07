Assessing the Risk and Potential of Stericycle Inc.’s (SRCL) Stock

The stock of Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) has seen a -1.60% decrease in the past week, with a -9.50% drop in the past month, and a -17.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for SRCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for SRCL stock, with a simple moving average of -13.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) Right Now?

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SRCL is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRCL is $63.00, which is $21.27 above the current market price. The public float for SRCL is 92.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SRCL on April 07, 2023 was 409.43K shares.

SRCL) stock’s latest price update

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 42.07. However, the company has seen a -1.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

Analysts’ Opinion of SRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRCL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SRCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SRCL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to SRCL, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

SRCL Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRCL fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.43. In addition, Stericycle Inc. saw -16.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRCL starting from Gursahaney Naren K, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Feb 24. After this action, Gursahaney Naren K now owns 6,000 shares of Stericycle Inc., valued at $287,477 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+33.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stericycle Inc. stands at +2.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Stericycle Inc. (SRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.36. Total debt to assets is 36.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.