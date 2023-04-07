Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Stock Showcases -0.97% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ARVN stock has gone up by 3.92%, with a monthly decline of -7.96% and a quarterly plunge of -20.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Arvinas Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for ARVN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.56% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for ARVN is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARVN is $70.68, The public float for ARVN is 48.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.56% of that float. The average trading volume of ARVN on April 07, 2023 was 504.47K shares.

ARVN) stock’s latest price update

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 28.46. but the company has seen a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVN

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARVN reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for ARVN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARVN, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

ARVN Trading at -10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVN rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.09. In addition, Arvinas Inc. saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARVN starting from Houston John G, who sale 5,878 shares at the price of $29.53 back on Mar 01. After this action, Houston John G now owns 917,427 shares of Arvinas Inc., valued at $173,577 using the latest closing price.

Cassidy Sean A, the Chief Financial Officer of Arvinas Inc., sale 1,745 shares at $29.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cassidy Sean A is holding 183,618 shares at $51,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.30 for the present operating margin

+93.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arvinas Inc. stands at -214.99. The total capital return value is set at -38.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.72. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.